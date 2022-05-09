Fedora Project Bittorrent Tracker
|Torrent
|Description
|Size
|Map
|Date
|38_Beta
|Fedora-Astronomy_KDE-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Astronomy_KDE Live x86_64 38_Beta
|4.7GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Budgie-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Budgie Live x86_64 38_Beta
|1.5GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Cinnamon-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Cinnamon Live x86_64 38_Beta
|2.2GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Comp_Neuro-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Comp_Neuro Live x86_64 38_Beta
|2.6GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Design_suite-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Design_suite Live x86_64 38_Beta
|3.5GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Everything-netinst-aarch64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Everything netinst aarch64 38_Beta
|656.9MB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Everything-netinst-ppc64le-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Everything netinst ppc64le 38_Beta
|682.1MB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Everything-netinst-s390x-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Everything netinst s390x 38_Beta
|479.3MB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Everything-netinst-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Everything netinst x86_64 38_Beta
|687.1MB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Jam_KDE-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Jam_KDE Live x86_64 38_Beta
|2.9GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-KDE-Live-aarch64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora KDE Live aarch64 38_Beta
|2.2GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-KDE-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora KDE Live x86_64 38_Beta
|2.2GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Kinoite-ostree-aarch64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Kinoite ostree aarch64 38_Beta
|2.6GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Kinoite-ostree-ppc64le-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Kinoite ostree ppc64le 38_Beta
|2.5GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Kinoite-ostree-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Kinoite ostree x86_64 38_Beta
|2.6GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-LXDE-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora LXDE Live x86_64 38_Beta
|1.3GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-LXQt-Live-aarch64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora LXQt Live aarch64 38_Beta
|1.3GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-LXQt-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora LXQt Live x86_64 38_Beta
|1.4GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-MATE_Compiz-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora MATE_Compiz Live x86_64 38_Beta
|2.0GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Python-Classroom-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Python Classroom Live x86_64 38_Beta
|2.0GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Robotics-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Robotics Live x86_64 38_Beta
|2.9GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Security-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Security Live x86_64 38_Beta
|2.1GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Sericea-ostree-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Sericea ostree x86_64 38_Beta
|2.1GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Server-dvd-aarch64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd aarch64 38_Beta
|2.1GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Server-dvd-ppc64le-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd ppc64le 38_Beta
|2.1GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Server-dvd-s390x-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd s390x 38_Beta
|1.8GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Server-dvd-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd x86_64 38_Beta
|2.3GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Server-netinst-aarch64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Server netinst aarch64 38_Beta
|656.9MB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Server-netinst-ppc64le-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Server netinst ppc64le 38_Beta
|682.2MB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Server-netinst-s390x-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Server netinst s390x 38_Beta
|479.3MB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Server-netinst-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Server netinst x86_64 38_Beta
|687.1MB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Silverblue-ostree-ppc64le-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Silverblue ostree ppc64le 38_Beta
|2.2GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Silverblue-ostree-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Silverblue ostree x86_64 38_Beta
|3.0GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-SoaS-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora SoaS Live x86_64 38_Beta
|1.2GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Sway-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Sway Live x86_64 38_Beta
|1.3GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Workstation-Live-aarch64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Workstation Live aarch64 38_Beta
|1.8GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Workstation-Live-ppc64le-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Workstation Live ppc64le 38_Beta
|1.9GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Workstation Live x86_64 38_Beta
|1.9GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-Xfce-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora Xfce Live x86_64 38_Beta
|1.5GB
|2023-03-13
|Fedora-i3-Live-x86_64-38_Beta.torrent
|Fedora i3 Live x86_64 38_Beta
|1.3GB
|2023-03-13
|37
|Fedora-Astronomy_KDE-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Astronomy_KDE Live x86_64 37
|4.5GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Cinnamon-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Cinnamon Live x86_64 37
|2.2GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Comp_Neuro-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Comp_Neuro Live x86_64 37
|2.5GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Design_suite-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Design_suite Live x86_64 37
|3.2GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Games-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Games Live x86_64 37
|6.0GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Jam_KDE-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Jam_KDE Live x86_64 37
|2.9GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-KDE-Live-aarch64-37.torrent
|Fedora KDE Live aarch64 37
|2.2GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-KDE-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora KDE Live x86_64 37
|2.2GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Kinoite-ostree-aarch64-37.torrent
|Fedora Kinoite ostree aarch64 37
|2.4GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Kinoite-ostree-ppc64le-37.torrent
|Fedora Kinoite ostree ppc64le 37
|2.4GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Kinoite-ostree-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Kinoite ostree x86_64 37
|3.0GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-LXDE-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora LXDE Live x86_64 37
|1.4GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-LXQt-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora LXQt Live x86_64 37
|1.4GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-MATE_Compiz-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora MATE_Compiz Live x86_64 37
|2.1GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Python-Classroom-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Python Classroom Live x86_64 37
|1.9GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Robotics-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Robotics Live x86_64 37
|2.9GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Scientific_KDE-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Scientific_KDE Live x86_64 37
|4.3GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Security-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Security Live x86_64 37
|2.0GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Server-dvd-aarch64-37.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd aarch64 37
|2.2GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Server-dvd-ppc64le-37.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd ppc64le 37
|2.2GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Server-dvd-s390x-37.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd s390x 37
|1.9GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Server-dvd-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd x86_64 37
|2.3GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Silverblue-ostree-aarch64-37.torrent
|Fedora Silverblue ostree aarch64 37
|2.0GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Silverblue-ostree-ppc64le-37.torrent
|Fedora Silverblue ostree ppc64le 37
|2.1GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Silverblue-ostree-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Silverblue ostree x86_64 37
|2.7GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-SoaS-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora SoaS Live x86_64 37
|1.2GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Workstation-Live-aarch64-37.torrent
|Fedora Workstation Live aarch64 37
|1.8GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Workstation-Live-ppc64le-37.torrent
|Fedora Workstation Live ppc64le 37
|1.9GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Workstation Live x86_64 37
|1.9GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-Xfce-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora Xfce Live x86_64 37
|1.6GB
|2022-11-14
|Fedora-i3-Live-x86_64-37.torrent
|Fedora i3 Live x86_64 37
|1.4GB
|2022-11-14
|36
|Fedora-Astronomy_KDE-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Astronomy_KDE Live x86_64 36
|4.5GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Cinnamon-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Cinnamon Live x86_64 36
|2.1GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Comp_Neuro-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Comp_Neuro Live x86_64 36
|2.9GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Design_suite-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Design_suite Live x86_64 36
|3.1GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Games-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Games Live x86_64 36
|5.9GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Jam_KDE-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Jam_KDE Live x86_64 36
|2.6GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-KDE-Live-aarch64-36.torrent
|Fedora KDE Live aarch64 36
|2.0GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-KDE-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora KDE Live x86_64 36
|2.1GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Kinoite-ostree-aarch64-36.torrent
|Fedora Kinoite ostree aarch64 36
|2.3GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Kinoite-ostree-ppc64le-36.torrent
|Fedora Kinoite ostree ppc64le 36
|2.3GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Kinoite-ostree-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Kinoite ostree x86_64 36
|2.8GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-LXDE-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora LXDE Live x86_64 36
|1.4GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-LXQt-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora LXQt Live x86_64 36
|1.4GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-MATE_Compiz-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora MATE_Compiz Live x86_64 36
|2.0GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Python-Classroom-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Python Classroom Live x86_64 36
|1.8GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Robotics-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Robotics Live x86_64 36
|3.0GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Scientific_KDE-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Scientific_KDE Live x86_64 36
|4.2GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Security-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Security Live x86_64 36
|2.6GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Server-dvd-aarch64-36.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd aarch64 36
|2.1GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Server-dvd-armhfp-36.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd armhfp 36
|2.1GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Server-dvd-ppc64le-36.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd ppc64le 36
|2.1GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Server-dvd-s390x-36.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd s390x 36
|1.7GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Server-dvd-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Server dvd x86_64 36
|2.2GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Silverblue-ostree-aarch64-36.torrent
|Fedora Silverblue ostree aarch64 36
|2.0GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Silverblue-ostree-ppc64le-36.torrent
|Fedora Silverblue ostree ppc64le 36
|2.1GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Silverblue-ostree-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Silverblue ostree x86_64 36
|2.6GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-SoaS-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora SoaS Live x86_64 36
|1.1GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Workstation-Live-aarch64-36.torrent
|Fedora Workstation Live aarch64 36
|1.8GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Workstation-Live-ppc64le-36.torrent
|Fedora Workstation Live ppc64le 36
|1.8GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Workstation-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Workstation Live x86_64 36
|1.9GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-Xfce-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora Xfce Live x86_64 36
|1.6GB
|2022-05-09
|Fedora-i3-Live-x86_64-36.torrent
|Fedora i3 Live x86_64 36
|1.4GB
|2022-05-09
See https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Distribution/Download/BitTorrent for a guide to using BitTorrrent.
Contact: admin at fedoraproject.org